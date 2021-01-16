Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $73.03 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 88,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $6,621,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $5,246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,958 shares of company stock worth $21,901,850. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,052.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 109,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

