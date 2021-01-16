Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$310.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$271.60 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

CIA opened at C$5.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.22. Champion Iron Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.96 and a 1 year high of C$5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

