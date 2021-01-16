Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will report sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $10.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Republic Services by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 22.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.81. 997,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.34.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

