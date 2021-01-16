Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Up 5.3%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) was up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $45.57. Approximately 335,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 347,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

Several research analysts have commented on REPL shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a current ratio of 22.54.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $1,093,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,354,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,267,993.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $673,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,021,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,863,169.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 510,495 shares of company stock valued at $21,628,957 over the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the third quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 519.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

