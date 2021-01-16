Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Down 5.1%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.55 and last traded at $43.23. Approximately 546,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 367,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 67,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $3,120,224.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $8,808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,395 shares of company stock worth $21,624,538 over the last three months. 50.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,719,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after buying an additional 299,371 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after buying an additional 237,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after buying an additional 113,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 94,999 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

