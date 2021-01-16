Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $219.95

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $219.95 and last traded at $219.73, with a volume of 3298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.97.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.47 and a 200-day moving average of $165.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $175,339.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,176.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at $47,068,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,778. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,441,000 after purchasing an additional 239,625 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,923,000 after acquiring an additional 156,283 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 389.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after acquiring an additional 56,722 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

