Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $219.95

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $219.95 and last traded at $219.73, with a volume of 3298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.97.
RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.47 and a 200-day moving average of $165.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $175,339.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,176.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at $47,068,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,778. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,441,000 after purchasing an additional 239,625 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,923,000 after acquiring an additional 156,283 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 389.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after acquiring an additional 56,722 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
