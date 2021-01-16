ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Update

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the December 15th total of 723,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $6,347,405.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of ReneSola as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $856.64 million, a PE ratio of -112.44 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

