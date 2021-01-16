Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Takes $358,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 903 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total transaction of $3,228,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,156 shares in the company, valued at $247,708,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,094,354. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS stock opened at $384.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.47 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jyske Bank lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.09.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

