Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 1,573 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 14,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors increased its position in shares of Fortive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 111,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV opened at $70.22 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB increased their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

In other Fortive news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

