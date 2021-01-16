RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Price Hits $0.0146 on Major Exchanges

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00060369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.34 or 0.00502450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.32 or 0.04149966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016279 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Token Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs [old]

RedFOX Labs [old] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

