RED Trading Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RED has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market cap of $368,136.86 and approximately $25,131.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.76 or 0.00391235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000227 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

