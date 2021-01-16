Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Short Interest Up 111.4% in December

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 111.4% from the December 15th total of 605,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,545,000 after purchasing an additional 621,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after buying an additional 529,320 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter worth about $2,862,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,295,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. 291,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $634.00 million, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.99. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

