(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RDS.A has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of (RDS.A) from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of (RDS.A) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Panmure Gordon cut shares of (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ABN Amro raised shares of (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

NYSE RDS.A opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. (RDS.A) has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $61.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter. (RDS.A) had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. Equities analysts predict that (RDS.A) will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

