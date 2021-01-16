RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $189.74

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $189.74 and last traded at $189.03, with a volume of 2330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.10 and a 200-day moving average of $143.74.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,248,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

