Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Down 10.3%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.08. 871,520 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 675,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $467.49 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 49.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 41,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

