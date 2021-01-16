Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 928 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 59,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

