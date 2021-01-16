Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 5,021 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000.

ACWI opened at $92.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.08.

