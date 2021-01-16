Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMG opened at $110.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.25. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

