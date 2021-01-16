Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $986,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,866,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,916,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,597 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,039,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,177,000 after acquiring an additional 170,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,882,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,072,000 after acquiring an additional 465,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,221,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,116,182. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $108.20 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.40.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

