Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $838,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SAP were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 4.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 41.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in SAP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SAP by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $125.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.64.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Pritchard Capital cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

