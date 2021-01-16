Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $748,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $779,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $655.44.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $628.91 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $650.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.