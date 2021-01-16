Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CRH were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CRH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 588,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CRH by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CRH by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 415,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after buying an additional 42,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CRH by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 74,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in CRH by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 378,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

CRH opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.