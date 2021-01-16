Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 715 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $58.65 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

