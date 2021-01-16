Raymond James Trims Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Target Price to $174.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $176.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

FNV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.79.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $121.20 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,562,000 after purchasing an additional 449,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 65.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

