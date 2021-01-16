Raymond James Increases Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target to $4.00

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.
TMQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.
TMQ stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 30.0% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
About Trilogy Metals
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.