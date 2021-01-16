Raymond James Increases Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target to $4.00

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

TMQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

TMQ stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

In other news, CEO Tony Giardini acquired 200,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 533,048 shares in the company, valued at $772,919.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,476,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 30.0% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

