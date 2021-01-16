Raymond James Increases SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) Price Target to C$15.50

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIL. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.65 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Beacon Securities downgraded SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.48.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) stock traded down C$0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.75. 595,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,419. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.49. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.50 and a 52-week high of C$16.37. The company has a current ratio of 29.69, a quick ratio of 29.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.15.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

