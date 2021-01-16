Raymond James Comments on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$290.60 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.05 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.58.

TSE:WEF opened at C$1.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.05. Western Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$499.01 million and a P/E ratio of -16.63.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

