Raymond James Boosts West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Price Target to C$125.00

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WFT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$93.67.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) stock opened at C$76.01 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$21.60 and a 52 week high of C$86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.18.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.83 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 8.6899989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

