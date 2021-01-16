Raymond James Boosts West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Price Target to C$125.00

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.
Several other research firms have also commented on WFT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$93.67.
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) stock opened at C$76.01 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$21.60 and a 52 week high of C$86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.18.
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.
