Raymond James Boosts Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$7.00

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

FRU stock opened at C$6.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$716.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$2.30 and a 52-week high of C$8.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -578.57%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

