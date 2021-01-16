Raymond James Boosts Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$37.50

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$37.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Co. (CFP.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CFP. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

CFP opened at C$22.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91. The company has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79. Canfor Co. has a 52 week low of C$6.11 and a 52 week high of C$24.23.

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$1.03. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canfor Co. will post 2.8000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

