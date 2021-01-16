Ravencoin Classic Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $22,149.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00051555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00117919 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00066154 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00256638 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,693.50 or 0.94864508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00063041 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,901,245,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.