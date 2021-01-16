Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) CEO Patrice Louvet Sells 29,023 Shares of Stock

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrice Louvet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $110.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.