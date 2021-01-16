QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Short Interest Update

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the December 15th total of 48,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

QUIK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ QUIK traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.44. 116,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $49.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 143.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.38%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

