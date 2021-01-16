Quark (QRK) Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $447.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 106.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,208,030 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.