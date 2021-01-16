Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QTRX has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $76.05.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $73,047.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,802.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $71,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanterix by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

