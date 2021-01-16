Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.59

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.59 and last traded at $77.57, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Quanta Services by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

