Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Sets New 1-Year High at $280.91

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $280.91 and last traded at $280.49, with a volume of 3716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $272.00.

KWR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.15 and its 200 day moving average is $213.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at $344,339.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 203.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

