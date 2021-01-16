QP Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.5% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 38,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 30,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $311.86. The company had a trading volume of 34,661,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,498,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $319.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

