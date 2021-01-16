QP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $74.40. 27,355,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,558,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

