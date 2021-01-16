QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) (CVE:QMC) Shares Up 13.5%

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) (CVE:QMC) shares shot up 13.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.42. 326,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 400,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a market capitalization of C$31.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18.

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) Company Profile (CVE:QMC)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, zinc, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine, which consists of 22 mining claims totaling 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

