Qell Acquisition (NASDAQ:QELL) Trading Up 7.5%

Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) shares were up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 5,399,269 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 2,168,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Qell Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:QELL)

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

