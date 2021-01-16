QASH (QASH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $311,103.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One QASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. QASH has a market capitalization of $13.39 million and $311,103.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QASH has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00059075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.44 or 0.00516928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00044470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,560.50 or 0.04148752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012758 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016095 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (QASH) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

