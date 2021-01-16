Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Vonage Holdings Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vonage in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.56 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vonage by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 133.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,299,504.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $1,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,996,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,500 shares of company stock worth $2,724,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

