Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Santander downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $181.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 59.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter valued at $181,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

