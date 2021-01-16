Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

CFF stock opened at C$1.43 on Friday. Conifex Timber Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.24.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$37.59 million for the quarter.

About Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.