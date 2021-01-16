Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for US Foods in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for US Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

USFD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

USFD opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. US Foods has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.70 and a beta of 1.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in US Foods by 8.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in US Foods by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,840,000 after purchasing an additional 420,122 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in US Foods by 5.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,721,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,938,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 56,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

