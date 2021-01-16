Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Pinnacle West Capital Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average is $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

