Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Shares Up 10.8%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s stock price shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.04. 2,122,156 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 761,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. Equities analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

