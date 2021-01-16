Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Shares Down 8.6%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s share price fell 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.95. 694,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 757,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $20.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

