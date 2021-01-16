Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the December 15th total of 17,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PXS stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 697,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,781. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

